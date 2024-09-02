Resonant Capital Advisors LLC Buys 17,874 Shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 15.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 131,999 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,874 shares during the quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $7,482,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fluent Financial LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 4.2% in the first quarter. Fluent Financial LLC now owns 4,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 2.9% during the second quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. Hixon Zuercher LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 3.7% during the second quarter. Hixon Zuercher LLC now owns 5,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period.

Get JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of JEPI stock traded up $0.28 on Monday, hitting $58.83. 2,154,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,235,854. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $51.38 and a fifty-two week high of $58.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.40 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a 50-day moving average of $56.93 and a 200 day moving average of $56.79.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JEPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.