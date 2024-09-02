Resonant Capital Advisors LLC Buys 60,950 Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 391,067 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 60,950 shares during the period. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF comprises approximately 1.6% of Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF worth $19,596,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Naples Money Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Northwest Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF stock traded down $0.06 on Monday, hitting $50.66. The stock had a trading volume of 2,601,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,019,859. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a one year low of $47.14 and a one year high of $51.15. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.34.

About Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

