Resonant Capital Advisors LLC Grows Stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 4.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,133 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $3,791,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Horizon Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Amgen in the first quarter worth about $28,000. United Community Bank bought a new position in Amgen in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Amgen by 2,500.0% during the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 104 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Amgen in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. 76.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Amgen Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AMGN traded up $2.82 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $333.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,173,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,554,403. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $324.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $300.85. Amgen Inc. has a 52 week low of $248.38 and a 52 week high of $346.85. The company has a market capitalization of $179.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.64, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Amgen Dividend Announcement

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The medical research company reported $4.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.01 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $8.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.35 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 10.12% and a return on equity of 161.72%. Amgen’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.00 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 19.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th were issued a $2.25 dividend. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 128.57%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on AMGN. Bank of America upped their price target on Amgen from $325.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $380.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Amgen from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. TD Cowen increased their price target on Amgen from $360.00 to $381.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on Amgen from $223.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $326.89.

About Amgen

(Free Report)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

