Resonant Capital Advisors LLC Has $1.84 Million Position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDB)

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDB – Free Report) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,867 shares of the company’s stock after selling 237 shares during the quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.24% of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF worth $1,836,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 163,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,730,000 after buying an additional 8,664 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF by 227.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 113,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,492,000 after buying an additional 78,566 shares in the last quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. lifted its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. now owns 62,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,092,000 after buying an additional 1,869 shares in the last quarter. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF by 77.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC now owns 48,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,207,000 after purchasing an additional 21,390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF by 8.9% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 29,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,915,000 after buying an additional 2,384 shares during the period.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF Stock Performance

FNDB traded up $0.61 during trading on Monday, reaching $69.57. 28,300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,869. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $66.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $793.10 million, a PE ratio of 17.65 and a beta of 0.86. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $52.39 and a fifty-two week high of $69.58.

About Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF (FNDB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI US index. The fund tracks a US equity index, selected and weighted based on three fundamental factors (sales, cash flow and dividends\u002Fbuybacks). FNDB was launched on Aug 8, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

