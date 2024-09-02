Resonant Capital Advisors LLC Has $2.36 Million Holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,283 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $2,356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Janney Capital Management LLC grew its position in S&P Global by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 17,429 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,678,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,403,726 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $618,369,000 after purchasing an additional 190,758 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its stake in S&P Global by 107.2% in the second quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 5,725 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,798,000 after purchasing an additional 2,962 shares during the last quarter. Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC increased its position in S&P Global by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC now owns 247,933 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $109,219,000 after buying an additional 5,603 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in S&P Global by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 475,930 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $209,670,000 after acquiring an additional 5,087 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Price Performance

Shares of SPGI stock traded up $5.19 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $513.24. 1,245,300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,237,968. The company has a market capitalization of $160.64 billion, a PE ratio of 57.54, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. S&P Global Inc. has a 12-month low of $340.49 and a 12-month high of $514.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $480.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $445.80.

S&P Global Dividend Announcement

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $4.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.37. S&P Global had a net margin of 25.03% and a return on equity of 13.03%. The business had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 14.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be paid a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 27th. S&P Global’s payout ratio is 40.81%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SPGI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of S&P Global to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on S&P Global from $500.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 5th. Barclays raised their target price on S&P Global from $520.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of S&P Global from $505.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of S&P Global from $500.00 to $552.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $530.75.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other S&P Global news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.60, for a total transaction of $3,385,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 154,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,915,443.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other S&P Global news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.60, for a total value of $3,385,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 154,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,915,443.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert P. Kelly sold 7,662 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $481.28, for a total transaction of $3,687,567.36. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,618,662.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,862 shares of company stock valued at $8,645,727 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Ratings, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Mobility, S&P Dow Jones Indices, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions segments.

