Resonant Capital Advisors LLC Has $2.64 Million Stake in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 52,922 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 325 shares during the quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kroger were worth $2,642,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of KR. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Kroger by 255.6% in the 1st quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Kroger by 101.6% during the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 496 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Kroger in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kroger during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kroger in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on KR shares. Wolfe Research raised Kroger to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Kroger from $58.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Argus increased their target price on shares of Kroger from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Kroger in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Kroger from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $58.64.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Kroger news, VP Brian W. Nichols sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.53, for a total value of $109,060.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,063 shares in the company, valued at $984,975.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Kroger Price Performance

Shares of Kroger stock traded up $0.71 during trading on Monday, hitting $53.21. 4,417,100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,963,817. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $52.78 and its 200-day moving average is $53.31. The stock has a market cap of $38.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.16, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.45. The Kroger Co. has a 52 week low of $42.10 and a 52 week high of $58.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 20th. The company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.10. Kroger had a net margin of 1.43% and a return on equity of 29.89%. The firm had revenue of $45.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.86 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that The Kroger Co. will post 4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kroger Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. This is a positive change from Kroger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Kroger’s payout ratio is 43.69%.

About Kroger

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

