Resonant Capital Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 4.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,292 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 768 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $4,642,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTI. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. WR Wealth Planners LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 53.8% in the 2nd quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Clean Yield Group grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 12,400.0% in the 1st quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Finally, New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 58.4% during the 1st quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

NYSEARCA:VTI traded up $2.66 on Monday, reaching $278.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,029,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,032,140. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $202.44 and a 12-month high of $279.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $270.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $261.69. The firm has a market cap of $417.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

