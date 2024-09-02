Resonant Capital Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) by 8.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,237 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Gartner were worth $1,005,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Gartner in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Gartner in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in Gartner during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gartner by 223.3% in the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 97 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Gartner in the fourth quarter worth $67,000. Institutional investors own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Gartner

In other Gartner news, EVP Akhil Jain sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $485.00, for a total transaction of $194,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,839 shares in the company, valued at $2,346,915. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.49, for a total transaction of $505,490.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 56,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,636,008.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Akhil Jain sold 400 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $485.00, for a total transaction of $194,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,346,915. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,123 shares of company stock valued at $15,796,036 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on IT. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Gartner from $525.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Gartner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Gartner from $517.00 to $565.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Gartner from $440.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Gartner from $450.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Gartner currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $521.00.

Gartner Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:IT traded up $6.08 during trading on Monday, hitting $491.96. 418,100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 394,223. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $467.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $457.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Gartner, Inc. has a 52-week low of $323.61 and a 52-week high of $509.15. The company has a market cap of $38.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.95, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.33.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The information technology services provider reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.02 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. Gartner had a net margin of 13.67% and a return on equity of 142.05%. Gartner’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.85 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Gartner, Inc. will post 11.59 EPS for the current year.

Gartner Company Profile

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

See Also

