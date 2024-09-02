Retireful LLC Buys Shares of 10,429 Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Retireful LLC bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 10,429 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,029,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXN. Essex Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,731 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Texas Instruments by 26.1% in the fourth quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,678 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Texas Instruments by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 214,321 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,533,000 after acquiring an additional 5,968 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Texas Instruments by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 214,777 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,611,000 after buying an additional 959 shares during the period. Finally, Malaga Cove Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth about $280,000. Institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of TXN traded up $3.25 on Friday, hitting $214.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,861,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,579,429. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $139.48 and a fifty-two week high of $214.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $199.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $186.06. The company has a quick ratio of 3.49, a current ratio of 4.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $195.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.44, a P/E/G ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.99.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.82 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 31.10% and a net margin of 33.01%. Texas Instruments’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.87 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 31st were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.12%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Haviv Ilan sold 1,200 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.44, for a total value of $251,328.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 158,676 shares in the company, valued at $33,233,101.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Haviv Ilan sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.44, for a total value of $251,328.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 158,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,233,101.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Julie C. Knecht sold 7,764 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.49, for a total value of $1,626,480.36. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,473,238.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 15,558 shares of company stock worth $3,255,323. 0.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TXN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Texas Instruments in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Texas Instruments from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Susquehanna upped their target price on Texas Instruments from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Citigroup raised Texas Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $204.67.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

