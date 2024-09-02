Retireful LLC Makes New $991,000 Investment in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Retireful LLC purchased a new stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 5,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $991,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ZTS. Webster Bank N. A. grew its holdings in Zoetis by 89.1% in the first quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Zoetis during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Zoetis in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Zoetis in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zoetis during the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Price Performance

ZTS traded up $0.60 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $183.49. 2,328,501 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,810,009. The company has a market capitalization of $83.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.35, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $179.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $174.54. The company has a current ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Zoetis Inc. has a 52-week low of $144.80 and a 52-week high of $201.92.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.07. Zoetis had a net margin of 26.29% and a return on equity of 50.67%. The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.41 EPS. Zoetis’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on ZTS. HSBC dropped their target price on shares of Zoetis from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Zoetis from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $223.00 to $196.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 6th. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Zoetis from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Argus raised shares of Zoetis to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $217.11.

Zoetis Profile

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

