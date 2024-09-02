Retireful LLC Makes New Investment in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Retireful LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 3,559 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $959,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VRSK. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 9,061.6% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 26,752 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,390,000 after purchasing an additional 26,460 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Verisk Analytics by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 57,729 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,779,000 after buying an additional 9,665 shares in the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. raised its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 3,416 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $816,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 22,174 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,296,000 after acquiring an additional 955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,336 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. 90.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Kathy Card Beckles sold 326 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.22, for a total value of $88,743.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,470 shares in the company, valued at $2,033,483.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Kathy Card Beckles sold 326 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.22, for a total transaction of $88,743.72. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,033,483.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Elizabeth Mann sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.31, for a total value of $52,462.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,356,444.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 726 shares of company stock worth $196,682 in the last ninety days. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $255.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Verisk Analytics from $268.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $243.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Verisk Analytics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $273.54.

Verisk Analytics Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of VRSK stock traded up $1.11 on Friday, reaching $272.82. 658,996 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 647,445. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $271.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $252.03. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $215.32 and a 52 week high of $287.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.86 billion, a PE ratio of 50.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.84.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $716.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $722.45 million. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 32.03% and a return on equity of 252.11%. The business’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.51 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 6.56 EPS for the current year.

Verisk Analytics Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Sunday, September 15th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.10%.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics and technology solutions to the insurance markets in the United States and internationally. It offers policy language, prospective loss costs, policy writing and rating rules, and various underwriting solutions for risk selection and segmentation, pricing, and workflow optimization; property- and auto- specific rating and underwriting information solutions that allows clients to understand, quantify, underwrite, mitigate, and avoid potential loss for risks; catastrophe modeling solutions, which enables companies to identify, quantify, and plan for the financial consequences of catastrophes for use by insurers, reinsurers, intermediaries, financial institutions, and governments.

