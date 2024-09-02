Reviewing Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG) and Rockwool A/S (OTCMKTS:RKWBF)

Rockwool A/S (OTCMKTS:RKWBF – Get Free Report) and Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG – Get Free Report) are both industrials companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, risk and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Rockwool A/S and Apogee Enterprises, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rockwool A/S 0 0 0 0 N/A Apogee Enterprises 0 1 0 0 2.00

Apogee Enterprises has a consensus target price of $65.00, suggesting a potential downside of 2.67%. Given Apogee Enterprises’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Apogee Enterprises is more favorable than Rockwool A/S.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rockwool A/S N/A N/A N/A $5.65 71.76 Apogee Enterprises $1.39 billion 1.06 $99.61 million $4.87 13.71

This table compares Rockwool A/S and Apogee Enterprises’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Apogee Enterprises has higher revenue and earnings than Rockwool A/S. Apogee Enterprises is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Rockwool A/S, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Rockwool A/S pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.2%. Apogee Enterprises pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.5%. Rockwool A/S pays out 17.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Apogee Enterprises pays out 20.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Apogee Enterprises has increased its dividend for 13 consecutive years. Apogee Enterprises is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

7.4% of Rockwool A/S shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 94.1% of Apogee Enterprises shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.0% of Apogee Enterprises shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Rockwool A/S and Apogee Enterprises’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rockwool A/S N/A N/A N/A Apogee Enterprises 7.72% 24.74% 12.72%

Summary

Apogee Enterprises beats Rockwool A/S on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Rockwool A/S

Rockwool A/S produces and sells stone wool insulation products in Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Insulation and Systems segments. It offers fire-safe stone wool insulation under the ROCKWOOL brand name; acoustic solutions for ceilings and walls under the Rockfon brand name; board materials that are applied in ventilated constructions for facade cladding, soffits, roof detailing, and fascia under the Rockpanel brand name; and rootzone management solutions for controlled environment agriculture under the Grodan brand name. The company also provides stone wool-based products used in the areas of rainwater management and prefab building systems, railway vibration control, automotive, and industrial OEM applications under the ROCKWOOL, Rockdelta, and Lapinus brand names. Rockwool A/S was founded in 1909 and is based in Hedehusene, Denmark.

About Apogee Enterprises

Apogee Enterprises, Inc. provides architectural products and services for enclosing buildings, and glass and acrylic products used for preservation, protection, and enhanced viewing in the United States, Canada, and Brazil. The company operates in four segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical (LSO). The Architectural Framing Systems segment designs, engineers, fabricates, finishes, and installs custom glass and aluminum window, curtainwall, storefront, and entrance systems for the exterior of buildings primarily in the non-residential construction sectors. The Architectural Glass segment provides a range of high-performance glass products for use in windows, curtainwall, storefront, and entrance systems. The Architectural Services segment integrates technical services, project management, and field installation services to design, engineer, fabricate, and install building glass and curtainwall systems. The LSO segment manufactures high-performance glazing products for the custom framing, fine art, and engineered optics markets. The company’s products and services are primarily used in commercial buildings, such as office buildings, hotels, and retail centers; institutional buildings comprising education facilities, health care facilities, and government buildings; transportation facilities, such as airports and transit terminals, as well as multi-family residential buildings. It markets its architectural products and services through direct sales force, independent sales representatives, distributors, and glazing subcontractors and general contractors; and value-added glass and acrylics through retail chains, as well as independent distributors to museums, galleries, and other customers. The company was incorporated in 1949 and is based in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

