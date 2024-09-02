Reviewing I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB) & Vincerx Pharma (NASDAQ:VINC)

Vincerx Pharma (NASDAQ:VINC – Get Free Report) and I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Vincerx Pharma and I-Mab, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vincerx Pharma 0 0 1 0 3.00 I-Mab 0 0 4 0 3.00

Vincerx Pharma presently has a consensus target price of $5.00, indicating a potential upside of 509.76%. I-Mab has a consensus target price of $12.25, indicating a potential upside of 984.07%. Given I-Mab’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe I-Mab is more favorable than Vincerx Pharma.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vincerx Pharma N/A N/A -$40.16 million ($1.79) -0.46 I-Mab $3.89 million 23.49 -$206.44 million N/A N/A

This table compares Vincerx Pharma and I-Mab’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Vincerx Pharma has higher earnings, but lower revenue than I-Mab.

Profitability

This table compares Vincerx Pharma and I-Mab’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vincerx Pharma N/A -226.84% -122.94% I-Mab N/A N/A N/A

Volatility and Risk

Vincerx Pharma has a beta of 1.47, suggesting that its share price is 47% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, I-Mab has a beta of 1.08, suggesting that its share price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

44.0% of Vincerx Pharma shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 38.4% of I-Mab shares are held by institutional investors. 22.9% of Vincerx Pharma shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 22.1% of I-Mab shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

I-Mab beats Vincerx Pharma on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Vincerx Pharma

Vincerx Pharma, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops therapies to address unmet medical needs for the treatment of cancer in the United States. It is developing enitociclib, a cyclin-dependent kinase-9 inhibitor that is in Phase 1 clinical trials for treating patients with hematologic malignancies; and VIP236, a small molecule drug conjugate that is in Phase 1 clinical trials to treat solid tumors. The company's preclinical stage product candidates include VIP943 and VIP924 for the treatment of hematologic malignancies. Vincerx Pharma, Inc. was founded in 2019 is based in Palo Alto, California.

About I-Mab

I-Mab, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biologics to treat cancer and autoimmune disorders. It is developing Felzartamab, a CD38 antibody that is in Phase 1b/2a for patients with membranous nephropathy; Eftansomatropin alfa, a long-acting growth hormone, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trials to treat pediatric growth hormone deficiency; Efineptakin alfa, a recombinant human IL-7 that is in Phase 2 for cancer treatment-related lymphopenia and cancer immunotherapy; and Lemzoparlimab, a CD47 monoclonal antibody that has completed Phase 2 clinical trial. Its product candidates also includes TJ210, a monoclonal antibody against human C5aR1 that is in Phase 1 for the treatment of cancers and autoimmune; Uliledlimab, a CD73 antibody, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials for treating solid tumors and oncology; TJ-L14B, a PD-L1-based tumor-dependent T-cell engager for solid cancers; Givastomig, a tumor-dependent T cell engager for gastric and other cancers; TJ-L1IF, a PD-L1/IFN-a antibody-cytokine fusion protein for PD(L)-1 resistant tumors; and TJ-C64B, a bispecific antibody for ovarian and other cancers. The company has strategic collaboration agreement with PT Kalbe Genexine Biologics; AbbVie Ireland Unlimited Company; Jumpcan Pharmaceutical Group; Sinopharm Group Co. Ltd.; and Roche Diagnostics. I-Mab was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

