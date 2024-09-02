Reviewing Inhibikase Therapeutics (NYSE:IKT) and Entera Bio (NASDAQ:ENTX)

Inhibikase Therapeutics (NYSE:IKT – Get Free Report) and Entera Bio (NASDAQ:ENTX – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

3.8% of Inhibikase Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 14.1% of Entera Bio shares are held by institutional investors. 14.7% of Inhibikase Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 10.9% of Entera Bio shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Get Inhibikase Therapeutics alerts:

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Inhibikase Therapeutics and Entera Bio’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Inhibikase Therapeutics $260,000.00 40.17 -$19.03 million ($3.33) -0.42 Entera Bio $130,000.00 459.64 -$8.89 million ($0.28) -5.96

Analyst Recommendations

Entera Bio has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Inhibikase Therapeutics. Entera Bio is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Inhibikase Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Inhibikase Therapeutics and Entera Bio, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Inhibikase Therapeutics 0 0 1 0 3.00 Entera Bio 0 0 1 0 3.00

Inhibikase Therapeutics presently has a consensus target price of $15.00, indicating a potential upside of 971.43%. Entera Bio has a consensus target price of $10.00, indicating a potential upside of 498.80%. Given Inhibikase Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Inhibikase Therapeutics is more favorable than Entera Bio.

Profitability

This table compares Inhibikase Therapeutics and Entera Bio’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Inhibikase Therapeutics N/A -194.17% -140.64% Entera Bio N/A -100.37% -84.09%

Volatility & Risk

Inhibikase Therapeutics has a beta of 1.33, meaning that its share price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Entera Bio has a beta of 1.6, meaning that its share price is 60% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Entera Bio beats Inhibikase Therapeutics on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Inhibikase Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Inhibikase Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for Parkinson's disease and related disorders. Its lead product candidate is IkT-148009, a non-receptor Abelson tyrosine kinase inhibitor, which is in Phase 2a clinical trials to the treatment of Parkinson's disease and gastrointestinal tract. The company is also developing IkT-001Pro, a prodrug of the anticancer agent imatinib mesylate to treat stable phase chronic myelogenous leukemia. Inhibikase Therapeutics, Inc. has research and development collaborations with Johns Hopkins University, Arizona State University, and Michigan State University; and a collaborative research and development agreement with Sphaera Pharma Pte. Ltd. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

About Entera Bio

(Get Free Report)

Entera Bio Ltd., a clinical-stage company, focuses on the development and commercialization of orally delivered peptide and protein therapeutics for unmet medical needs. The company's product candidates include the EB612, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of hypoparathyroidism; and EB613 that has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of osteoporosis, as well as is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of stress fractures. Its other product candidate is GLP-2, which is in preclinical trial for the treatment of short bowl syndrome; and OXM for the treatment of obesity and metabolic diseases. The company has a research collaboration and license agreement with the Amgen Inc. for the development and discovery of clinical candidates in the field of inflammatory disease and other serious illnesses. Entera Bio Ltd. was incorporated in 2009 and is based in Jerusalem, Israel.

Receive News & Ratings for Inhibikase Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inhibikase Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.