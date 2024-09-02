RGC Resources (NASDAQ:RGCO) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of RGC Resources (NASDAQ:RGCO – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning.
Shares of RGCO opened at $21.25 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.32. RGC Resources has a 1 year low of $15.36 and a 1 year high of $23.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $217.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.35 and a beta of 0.16.
RGC Resources (NASDAQ:RGCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The energy company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $14.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.00 million. RGC Resources had a net margin of 15.04% and a return on equity of 11.93%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.07 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that RGC Resources will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
RGC Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy services company. It sells and distributes natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Roanoke, Virginia, and the surrounding localities. The company also provides various unregulated services. It operates approximately 1,179 miles of transmission and distribution pipeline; and a liquefied natural gas storage facility, as well as owns and operates six metering stations.
