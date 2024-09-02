RGC Resources (NASDAQ:RGCO) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of RGC Resources (NASDAQ:RGCO – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning.

RGC Resources Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of RGCO opened at $21.25 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.32. RGC Resources has a 1 year low of $15.36 and a 1 year high of $23.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $217.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.35 and a beta of 0.16.

RGC Resources (NASDAQ:RGCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The energy company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $14.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.00 million. RGC Resources had a net margin of 15.04% and a return on equity of 11.93%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.07 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that RGC Resources will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in shares of RGC Resources by 62.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 4,011 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,535 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in RGC Resources by 5.6% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 9,338 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of RGC Resources by 5.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,680 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the period. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of RGC Resources in the second quarter worth about $819,000. Finally, FCA Corp TX lifted its holdings in RGC Resources by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 43,213 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $879,000 after buying an additional 1,009 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.77% of the company’s stock.

RGC Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy services company. It sells and distributes natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Roanoke, Virginia, and the surrounding localities. The company also provides various unregulated services. It operates approximately 1,179 miles of transmission and distribution pipeline; and a liquefied natural gas storage facility, as well as owns and operates six metering stations.

