Rice Partnership LLC Decreases Stake in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Rice Partnership LLC lessened its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Free Report) by 3.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,180 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 87 shares during the quarter. Rice Partnership LLC’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Agilent Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $938,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in Agilent Technologies by 953.3% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 32,694 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,757,000 after acquiring an additional 29,590 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 84.5% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 325,695 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $45,281,000 after acquiring an additional 149,159 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc increased its position in Agilent Technologies by 27.1% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,609,420 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $223,758,000 after purchasing an additional 343,175 shares during the period. Finally, iA Global Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,770 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,168,000 after purchasing an additional 4,523 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Transactions at Agilent Technologies

In other Agilent Technologies news, CEO Padraig Mcdonnell sold 1,958 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $283,910.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,497,110. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Dominique Grau sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.28, for a total value of $1,999,200.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,595,494.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Padraig Mcdonnell sold 1,958 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $283,910.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 24,118 shares in the company, valued at $3,497,110. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,916 shares of company stock worth $2,557,230 in the last ninety days.

Agilent Technologies Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:A traded up $0.39 during trading on Monday, reaching $142.92. 1,570,600 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,742,704. The stock has a market cap of $41.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.63 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $134.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $138.93. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $96.80 and a 52-week high of $155.35.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The medical research company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.06. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 25.26% and a net margin of 21.75%. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.43 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on A. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 price target (down previously from $152.00) on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Agilent Technologies from $147.00 to $136.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Agilent Technologies from $140.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Agilent Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $141.60.

Agilent Technologies Company Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; and vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

