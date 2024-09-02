Rice Partnership LLC Makes New $149,000 Investment in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Rice Partnership LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the second quarter valued at about $41,000.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSEARCA:VHT traded up $1.63 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $288.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 130,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 170,170. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a fifty-two week low of $222.27 and a fifty-two week high of $288.26. The company has a market capitalization of $19.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.22 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $273.93 and a 200-day moving average of $267.39.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

