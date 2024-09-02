Rice Partnership LLC Sells 150 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Rice Partnership LLC decreased its stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,386 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Rice Partnership LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $2,743,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stiles Financial Services Inc boosted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc now owns 11,975 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,102,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 8.9% in the second quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,226 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 37.7% during the second quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 1,589 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $809,000 after buying an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 3,047 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,551,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Union Savings Bank increased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Union Savings Bank now owns 626 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. 87.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of UNH stock traded down $1.37 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $590.20. 2,944,700 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,101,316. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $548.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $512.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $543.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.08, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.59. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $436.38 and a 52 week high of $593.26.

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 16th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.66 by $0.14. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.55% and a net margin of 3.66%. The firm had revenue of $98.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $6.14 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 27.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a $2.10 dividend. This represents a $8.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is currently 51.34%.

In related news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 2,851 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $569.88, for a total value of $1,624,727.88. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 29,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,812,029.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $579.03, for a total transaction of $868,545.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,785 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,507,748.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 2,851 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $569.88, for a total transaction of $1,624,727.88. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 29,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,812,029.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $555.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $546.00 to $601.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Baird R W raised shares of UnitedHealth Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. UBS Group increased their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $640.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $595.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $614.17.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

