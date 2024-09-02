Rinkey Investments Makes New $830,000 Investment in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Rinkey Investments bought a new position in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,227 shares of the CRM provider’s stock, valued at approximately $830,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,762,331,000. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of Salesforce by 76.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,708,615 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,607,493,000 after purchasing an additional 5,935,973 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in shares of Salesforce by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 14,376,536 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $4,329,925,000 after purchasing an additional 3,044,611 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the 1st quarter worth approximately $910,220,000. Finally, Swedbank AB purchased a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the 1st quarter worth approximately $874,748,000. Institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $234.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $360.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $345.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $342.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a report on Wednesday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $302.00.

Insider Activity at Salesforce

In related news, Director G Mason Morfit purchased 428,000 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $233.17 per share, for a total transaction of $99,796,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,914,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $912,699,429.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 897 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.78, for a total value of $229,434.66. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 51,109 shares in the company, valued at $13,072,660.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director G Mason Morfit bought 428,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $233.17 per share, for a total transaction of $99,796,760.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,914,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $912,699,429.53. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 112,964 shares of company stock worth $27,956,647 over the last 90 days. 3.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Salesforce Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of CRM stock traded down $4.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $252.90. The stock had a trading volume of 10,507,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,508,211. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $254.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $271.13. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52-week low of $193.68 and a 52-week high of $318.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $245.06 billion, a PE ratio of 45.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The CRM provider reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.20. Salesforce had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 12.01%. The firm had revenue of $9.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 9th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 9th. Salesforce’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.78%.

About Salesforce

(Free Report)

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.