Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) Hits New 12-Month Low at $4,627.00

Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 4,627 ($61.02) and last traded at GBX 4,719.55 ($62.24), with a volume of 1833358 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4,771 ($62.92).

A number of research firms recently commented on RIO. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 7,700 ($101.54) target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Rio Tinto Group from GBX 6,500 ($85.72) to GBX 6,430 ($84.79) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 5,700 ($75.17) target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from GBX 5,900 ($77.81) to GBX 5,800 ($76.49) in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 6,000 ($79.12) target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rio Tinto Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 6,305 ($83.15).

The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 5,014.31 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 5,185.57. The company has a market cap of £58.99 billion, a PE ratio of 945.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 0.63.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a $1.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.79%. Rio Tinto Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6,833.67%.

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. The Iron Ore segment engages in the iron ore mining, and salt and gypsum production in Western Australia. The Aluminum segment is involved in bauxite mining; alumina refining; and aluminium smelting.

