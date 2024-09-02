Ritholtz Wealth Management Decreases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Ritholtz Wealth Management reduced its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 809,130 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,768 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for approximately 7.1% of Ritholtz Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Ritholtz Wealth Management owned approximately 0.05% of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF worth $216,450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Skyline Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. Skyline Advisors Inc. now owns 101,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,487,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 30,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,095,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,425,000. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2,879.6% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 251,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,266,000 after buying an additional 242,690 shares during the period. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners LLC now owns 202,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,932,000 after buying an additional 7,776 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VTI traded up $2.66 during trading on Friday, hitting $278.38. The stock had a trading volume of 2,029,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,032,134. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $202.44 and a 12 month high of $279.21. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $270.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $261.60. The company has a market capitalization of $417.57 billion, a PE ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.