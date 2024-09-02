Ritholtz Wealth Management Has $12.85 Million Stock Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 189,719 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,839 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Walmart were worth $12,846,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Partnership Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Able Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Tidemark LLC bought a new stake in Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on WMT. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Walmart from $64.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $83.00 target price (up previously from $81.00) on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, August 16th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Walmart from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.64.

Walmart Stock Performance

Shares of Walmart stock traded up $0.81 during trading on Friday, reaching $77.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,229,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,739,604. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $70.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.73. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.85 and a 52 week high of $77.47. The firm has a market cap of $621.20 billion, a PE ratio of 33.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.50.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 15th. The retailer reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.02. Walmart had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 21.72%. The firm had revenue of $169.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP David Chojnowski sold 8,791 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $597,788.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 94,415 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,420,220. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 29,124 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.61, for a total transaction of $2,056,445.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,931,301 shares in the company, valued at $277,589,163.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP David Chojnowski sold 8,791 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $597,788.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 94,415 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,420,220. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,332,089 shares of company stock worth $422,145,654 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 45.58% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

