Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Saturday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.
Riverview Bancorp Stock Down 1.5 %
Shares of NASDAQ:RVSB opened at $4.62 on Friday. Riverview Bancorp has a 12-month low of $3.30 and a 12-month high of $6.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $97.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.67 and a beta of 0.80.
Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The savings and loans company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $17.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.20 million. Riverview Bancorp had a net margin of 2.86% and a return on equity of 3.69%. On average, research analysts forecast that Riverview Bancorp will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.
Riverview Bancorp Company Profile
Riverview Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Riverview Bank that provides commercial banking services to small and medium size businesses, professionals, and wealth building individuals. It offers a range of deposit products, including demand deposits, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.
