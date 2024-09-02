Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Saturday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

Riverview Bancorp Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:RVSB opened at $4.62 on Friday. Riverview Bancorp has a 12-month low of $3.30 and a 12-month high of $6.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $97.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.67 and a beta of 0.80.

Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The savings and loans company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $17.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.20 million. Riverview Bancorp had a net margin of 2.86% and a return on equity of 3.69%. On average, research analysts forecast that Riverview Bancorp will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Riverview Bancorp

Riverview Bancorp Company Profile

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Riverview Bancorp stock. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Riverview Bancorp, Inc. ( NASDAQ:RVSB Free Report ) by 8.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,206 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after buying an additional 5,950 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC owned approximately 0.38% of Riverview Bancorp worth $374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 69.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Riverview Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Riverview Bank that provides commercial banking services to small and medium size businesses, professionals, and wealth building individuals. It offers a range of deposit products, including demand deposits, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.

