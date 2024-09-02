RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) Upgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on RLJ Lodging Trust from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Bank of America reduced their price target on RLJ Lodging Trust from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Compass Point lowered RLJ Lodging Trust from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $12.69.

Get RLJ Lodging Trust alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on RLJ Lodging Trust

RLJ Lodging Trust Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of RLJ stock opened at $9.50 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 2.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.93, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.70. RLJ Lodging Trust has a fifty-two week low of $8.80 and a fifty-two week high of $12.39.

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.25). RLJ Lodging Trust had a net margin of 4.93% and a return on equity of 3.34%. The firm had revenue of $369.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $365.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that RLJ Lodging Trust will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RLJ Lodging Trust Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This is an increase from RLJ Lodging Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.32%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. RLJ Lodging Trust’s payout ratio is currently 142.86%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On RLJ Lodging Trust

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quarry LP grew its position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 197.3% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 5,465 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 3,627 shares in the last quarter. Hazelview Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust during the first quarter worth about $82,000. Metis Global Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $122,000. BOKF NA acquired a new position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust during the first quarter worth about $139,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 11.5% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 11,944 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 1,229 shares in the last quarter. 92.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RLJ Lodging Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

RLJ Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns primarily premium-branded, high-margin, focused-service and compact full-service hotels. The Company's portfolio currently consists of 96 hotels with approximately 21,200 rooms, located in 23 states and the District of Columbia and an ownership interest in one unconsolidated hotel with 171 rooms.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for RLJ Lodging Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RLJ Lodging Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.