Robert W. Baird Increases Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) Price Target to $251.00

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Robert W. Baird from $245.00 to $251.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $210.00 to $173.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 31st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $250.00 to $210.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 31st. Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $211.00 to $233.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and issued a $260.00 target price on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $185.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Veeva Systems currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $230.13.

NYSE:VEEV opened at $216.44 on Thursday. Veeva Systems has a fifty-two week low of $162.72 and a fifty-two week high of $236.90. The stock has a market cap of $34.99 billion, a PE ratio of 63.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $189.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $202.04.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The technology company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.10. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 23.91% and a return on equity of 13.69%. The business had revenue of $650.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $641.73 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Veeva Systems will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 2,353 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $470,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,807,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Veeva Systems news, CFO Timothy S. Cabral sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.33, for a total value of $2,764,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 8,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,546,713.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 2,353 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $470,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,807,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sycomore Asset Management acquired a new stake in Veeva Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $8,298,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in Veeva Systems by 0.4% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 11,682 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,138,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Veeva Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Veeva Systems by 42.9% in the second quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,535 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $464,000 after acquiring an additional 761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP grew its position in Veeva Systems by 39.4% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 421 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.20% of the company’s stock.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and analytics solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

