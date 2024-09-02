Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHBY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Reduce” by Brokerages

Shares of Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHBY – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Reduce” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $40.00.

A number of research firms have issued reports on RHHBY. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Roche in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Roche from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th.

Shares of OTCMKTS RHHBY opened at $42.33 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $38.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.33. Roche has a 52 week low of $29.20 and a 52 week high of $42.43.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RHHBY. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Roche by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. Forte Capital LLC ADV acquired a new position in shares of Roche during the fourth quarter worth approximately $323,000. Motco boosted its position in shares of Roche by 200.4% during the fourth quarter. Motco now owns 13,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after buying an additional 8,869 shares during the period. Associated Banc Corp boosted its position in shares of Roche by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 48,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,761,000 after buying an additional 5,890 shares during the period. Finally, Saratoga Research & Investment Management boosted its position in shares of Roche by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Saratoga Research & Investment Management now owns 2,300,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,345,000 after buying an additional 31,957 shares during the period.

Roche Holding AG engages in the pharmaceuticals and diagnostics businesses in Europe, North America, Latin America, Asia, Africa, Australia, and Oceania. The company offers pharmaceutical products in the therapeutic areas of anemia, blood and solid tumors, dermatology, hemophilia, inflammatory and autoimmune, neurological disorders, ophthalmology, respiratory disorders, and transplantation.

