Rockline Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 12,528 América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX)

Rockline Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 12,528 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMX. Private Ocean LLC bought a new stake in América Móvil in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of América Móvil during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. First United Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of América Móvil during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new position in shares of América Móvil during the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of América Móvil by 43.5% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 3,466 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,051 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Get América Móvil alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Scotiabank decreased their target price on América Móvil from $19.00 to $18.90 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. UBS Group decreased their target price on América Móvil from $23.30 to $22.60 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, StockNews.com raised América Móvil from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.39.

América Móvil Stock Up 0.3 %

AMX stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $16.56. The stock had a trading volume of 2,090,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,469,918. América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 52-week low of $15.55 and a 52-week high of $20.31. The firm has a market cap of $51.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

América Móvil (NYSE:AMX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.36). América Móvil had a return on equity of 7.73% and a net margin of 3.98%. The company had revenue of $11.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.37 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

América Móvil Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 12th were paid a $0.2608 dividend. This is a boost from América Móvil’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.18. This represents a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 12th. América Móvil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.00%.

América Móvil Company Profile

(Free Report)

América Móvil, SAB. de C.V. provides telecommunications services in Latin America and internationally. The company offers wireless and fixed voice services, including airtime, local, domestic, and international long-distance services; and network interconnection services. It provides data services, such as data centers, data administration, and hosting services to residential and corporate clients; value-added services, including Internet access, messaging and other wireless entertainment, and corporate services; data transmission, email services, instant messaging, content streaming, and interactive applications; and wireless security services, mobile payment solutions, machine-to-machine services, mobile banking, virtual private network services, and video calls and personal communications services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for América Móvil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for América Móvil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.