Rockline Wealth Management LLC Makes New $327,000 Investment in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Rockline Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,531 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $327,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LGT Group Foundation bought a new stake in Honeywell International in the first quarter worth $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Honeywell International in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Honeywell International in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Richardson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Honeywell International in the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Honeywell International in the second quarter worth $38,000. 75.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group raised Honeywell International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $175.00 to $215.00 in a report on Monday, June 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Honeywell International from $218.00 to $214.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 26th. StockNews.com cut Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Daiwa America upgraded Honeywell International to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Honeywell International from $220.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $225.00.

Honeywell International Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HON traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $207.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,923,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,891,480. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1 year low of $174.88 and a 1 year high of $220.79. The firm has a market cap of $135.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $207.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $202.99.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $9.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.41 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 36.87% and a net margin of 15.49%. Honeywell International’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.23 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.12 EPS for the current year.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.06%.

About Honeywell International

(Free Report)

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.