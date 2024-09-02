Rockline Wealth Management LLC Purchases 827 Shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Rockline Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,509 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 827 shares during the period. Rockline Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $3,063,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in RTX by 96.1% in the first quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 40,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,936,000 after acquiring an additional 19,779 shares during the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of RTX in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,912,000. Robinson Smith Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RTX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $672,000. AllGen Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of RTX by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. AllGen Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 32,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,720,000 after buying an additional 3,657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gryphon Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in RTX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $474,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on RTX shares. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of RTX from $115.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on RTX from $102.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Alembic Global Advisors upgraded RTX from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $134.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Melius Research upped their price target on RTX from $490.00 to $493.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of RTX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $153.47.

In other RTX news, CEO Christopher T. Calio sold 4,235 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total transaction of $482,790.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 88,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,090,026. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other RTX news, CEO Christopher T. Calio sold 4,235 shares of RTX stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total transaction of $482,790.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 88,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,090,026. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Gregory Hayes sold 134,887 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.74, for a total value of $15,881,595.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 566,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,725,966.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 178,333 shares of company stock worth $20,861,880 in the last quarter. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:RTX traded up $1.05 during trading on Monday, hitting $123.34. 6,371,900 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,147,005. RTX Co. has a 1-year low of $68.56 and a 1-year high of $123.70. The company has a market capitalization of $164.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business’s 50 day moving average is $110.19 and its 200-day moving average is $103.37.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.11. RTX had a return on equity of 11.37% and a net margin of 3.12%. The business had revenue of $19.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.29 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that RTX Co. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current year.

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

