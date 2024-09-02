Rocky Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKY) to Issue $0.16 Quarterly Dividend

Rocky Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKY – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 19th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.155 per share by the textile maker on Tuesday, September 17th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd.

Rocky Brands has increased its dividend by an average of 13.9% annually over the last three years. Rocky Brands has a payout ratio of 17.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Rocky Brands Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ RCKY opened at $32.24 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $240.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.50. Rocky Brands has a 12 month low of $11.77 and a 12 month high of $40.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Rocky Brands ( NASDAQ:RCKY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The textile maker reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.07. Rocky Brands had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 3.21%. The company had revenue of $98.26 million during the quarter.

In related news, insider Curtis A. Loveland sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $148,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 95,804 shares in the company, valued at $3,544,748. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Robert Burton Jr. Moore sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.82, for a total transaction of $349,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 29,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,145,849.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Curtis A. Loveland sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $148,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 95,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,544,748. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Rocky Brands Company Profile

Rocky Brands, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets footwear and apparel in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Wholesale, Retail, and Contract Manufacturing segments. The Wholesale segment offers products, which includes sporting goods stores, outdoor retailers, independent shoe retailers, hardware stores, catalogs, mass merchants, uniform stores, farm store chains, specialty safety stores, specialty retailers, and online retailers in retail locations through a range of distribution channels.

