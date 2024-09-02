Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV) Shares Sold by Privium Fund Management B.V.

Privium Fund Management B.V. lowered its stake in shares of Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV – Free Report) by 14.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 484,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 83,295 shares during the period. Roivant Sciences accounts for approximately 1.4% of Privium Fund Management B.V.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Privium Fund Management B.V. owned 0.07% of Roivant Sciences worth $5,116,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ROIV. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roivant Sciences during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roivant Sciences during the first quarter valued at $72,000. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Roivant Sciences in the 2nd quarter worth about $101,000. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Roivant Sciences in the 2nd quarter worth about $106,000. Finally, Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Roivant Sciences in the 1st quarter worth about $126,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ROIV. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Roivant Sciences from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Roivant Sciences in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Roivant Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Roivant Sciences has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.10.

Shares of NASDAQ:ROIV traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $12.23. 5,081,470 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,097,170. The firm has a market cap of $9.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 27.91 and a current ratio of 27.91. Roivant Sciences Ltd. has a 52-week low of $8.24 and a 52-week high of $13.24. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.00.

Roivant Sciences (NASDAQ:ROIV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.33. The business had revenue of $55.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.72 million. Roivant Sciences had a negative return on equity of 17.23% and a net margin of 2,991.75%. The company’s revenue was up 155.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.38) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Roivant Sciences Ltd. will post -1.14 EPS for the current year.

Roivant Sciences Ltd., a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of medicines for inflammation and immunology areas. The company provides Vants, a model to develop and commercialize its medicines and technologies focusing on biopharmaceutical businesses, discovery-stage companies, and health technology startups.

