Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) PT Raised to C$171.00

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY – Free Report) (NYSE:RY) had its target price boosted by Cormark from C$166.00 to C$171.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on RY. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$171.00 to C$178.00 in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$168.00 to C$165.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 12th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$145.00 to C$150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$150.00 to C$155.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, UBS Group set a C$165.00 price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$161.50.

Royal Bank of Canada Stock Up 1.4 %

TSE:RY opened at C$162.98 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$231.43 billion, a PE ratio of 14.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.64 and a beta of 0.85. Royal Bank of Canada has a 12 month low of C$107.92 and a 12 month high of C$163.06. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$151.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$142.71.

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY – Get Free Report) (NYSE:RY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The financial services provider reported C$3.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.95 by C$0.31. The firm had revenue of C$14.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$14.27 billion. Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 28.37% and a return on equity of 13.38%. On average, research analysts expect that Royal Bank of Canada will post 12.8601286 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Royal Bank of Canada Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 24th will be paid a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 24th. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. Royal Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is currently 50.31%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Senior Officer Neil Mclaughlin sold 14,778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$146.26, for a total value of C$2,161,474.61. In other Royal Bank of Canada news, Senior Officer Neil Mclaughlin sold 14,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$146.26, for a total transaction of C$2,161,474.61. Also, Senior Officer Douglas Antony Guzman sold 54,354 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$145.15, for a total transaction of C$7,889,646.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25 shares in the company, valued at C$3,628.83. In the last three months, insiders have sold 101,302 shares of company stock worth $14,592,565.

About Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

