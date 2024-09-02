RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX) Stock Position Increased by SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC

SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,023 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares during the period. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $2,211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in RTX. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp raised its stake in RTX by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 288,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,936,000 after acquiring an additional 852 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its stake in RTX by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 22,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,233,000 after buying an additional 1,470 shares during the period. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in RTX by 1.2% in the second quarter. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,621,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of RTX by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 20,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,055,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Claro Advisors LLC lifted its stake in RTX by 9.1% during the second quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 12,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

RTX has been the topic of several research reports. Melius Research upped their price target on RTX from $490.00 to $493.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. StockNews.com downgraded RTX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on RTX from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on RTX from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of RTX from $491.00 to $467.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, RTX presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $153.47.

In other RTX news, EVP Dantaya M. Williams sold 17,570 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.87, for a total value of $2,018,265.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,855 shares in the company, valued at $4,463,273.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Dantaya M. Williams sold 17,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.87, for a total transaction of $2,018,265.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,855 shares in the company, valued at $4,463,273.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Amy L. Johnson sold 6,734 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.88, for a total transaction of $766,867.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,402,773.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 178,333 shares of company stock valued at $20,861,880. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RTX traded up $1.05 on Friday, hitting $123.34. 6,371,993 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,312,287. RTX Co. has a 1-year low of $68.56 and a 1-year high of $123.70. The company has a market cap of $164.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $110.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $103.29.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $19.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.29 billion. RTX had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 11.37%. RTX’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.29 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that RTX Co. will post 5.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. RTX’s dividend payout ratio is 98.82%.

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

