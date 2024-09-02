Sabal Trust CO Grows Stock Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Sabal Trust CO lifted its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,009 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Sabal Trust CO’s holdings in Walmart were worth $610,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walmart during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in Walmart by 199.3% in the 1st quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc now owns 440 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period. TruNorth Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Walmart by 138.3% during the second quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC now owns 429 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Cultivar Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Walmart during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Partnership Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Walmart in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

WMT stock opened at $77.23 on Friday. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.85 and a twelve month high of $77.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $621.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.67.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The retailer reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $169.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.56 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 21.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on WMT. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Walmart from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. HSBC upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on shares of Walmart from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Walmart from $66.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walmart currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.64.

In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.11, for a total transaction of $82,637,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 640,532,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,345,610,913.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Daniel J. Bartlett sold 2,398 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.50, for a total transaction of $166,661.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 463,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,239,034.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.11, for a total transaction of $82,637,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 640,532,611 shares in the company, valued at $42,345,610,913.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 6,332,089 shares of company stock worth $422,145,654. 45.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

