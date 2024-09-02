Saga (SAGA) One Day Trading Volume Tops $26.99 Million

Saga (SAGA) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 2nd. During the last seven days, Saga has traded 16.9% lower against the US dollar. Saga has a market capitalization of $125.36 million and approximately $26.99 million worth of Saga was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Saga token can currently be bought for $1.24 or 0.00002119 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Taiko (TAIKO) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00002534 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0535 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Saga Token Profile

Saga was first traded on March 31st, 2022. Saga’s total supply is 1,029,973,284 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,940,249 tokens. The official website for Saga is www.saga.xyz. Saga’s official Twitter account is @sagaxyz__.

Saga Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Saga (SAGA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. Saga has a current supply of 1,029,840,518 with 100,891,789 in circulation. The last known price of Saga is 1.16264583 USD and is down -7.55 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 89 active market(s) with $25,309,356.01 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.saga.xyz/.”

