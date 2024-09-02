Sage Mountain Advisors LLC Buys 1,988 Shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 41.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,820 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,988 shares during the quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $685,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of RTX by 4.2% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 94,191,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,186,520,000 after acquiring an additional 3,761,246 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of RTX by 4.8% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 68,394,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,670,523,000 after acquiring an additional 3,161,165 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of RTX by 82.7% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 15,309,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,288,157,000 after acquiring an additional 6,932,011 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RTX by 2.0% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 10,938,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,066,847,000 after acquiring an additional 213,331 shares during the period. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RTX by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 10,674,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $898,147,000 after acquiring an additional 677,520 shares during the period. 86.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at RTX

In other news, Chairman Gregory Hayes sold 134,887 shares of RTX stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.74, for a total transaction of $15,881,595.38. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 566,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,725,966.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP Amy L. Johnson sold 6,734 shares of RTX stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.88, for a total transaction of $766,867.92. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,402,773.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Gregory Hayes sold 134,887 shares of RTX stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.74, for a total value of $15,881,595.38. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 566,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,725,966.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 178,333 shares of company stock worth $20,861,880. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

RTX Price Performance

Shares of RTX stock opened at $123.34 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $164.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.37, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.82. RTX Co. has a 12 month low of $68.56 and a 12 month high of $123.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $110.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $19.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.29 billion. RTX had a return on equity of 11.37% and a net margin of 3.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.29 EPS. Research analysts expect that RTX Co. will post 5.45 EPS for the current year.

RTX Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. RTX’s payout ratio is currently 98.82%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RTX has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com lowered RTX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on RTX from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on RTX from $491.00 to $467.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. TD Cowen raised their target price on RTX from $115.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded RTX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $110.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $153.47.

RTX Profile

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

