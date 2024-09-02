Sage Mountain Advisors LLC Buys 834 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,313 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 834 shares during the quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $1,034,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new position in Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Westend Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Texas Instruments in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Norwood Financial Corp bought a new position in Texas Instruments in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TXN opened at $214.34 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $199.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $186.06. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a twelve month low of $139.48 and a twelve month high of $214.66. The stock has a market cap of $195.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.44, a PEG ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 3.49, a current ratio of 4.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.06. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 31.10% and a net margin of 33.01%. The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.87 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st were issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 81.12%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Julie C. Knecht sold 7,764 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.49, for a total transaction of $1,626,480.36. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,473,238.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Julie C. Knecht sold 7,764 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.49, for a total transaction of $1,626,480.36. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,473,238.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Shanon J. Leonard sold 2,816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.91, for a total value of $588,290.56. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 24,112 shares in the company, valued at $5,037,237.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 15,558 shares of company stock worth $3,255,323. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TXN. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Texas Instruments from $203.00 to $198.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Texas Instruments from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Texas Instruments in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Texas Instruments presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $204.67.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

