Sage Mountain Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC increased its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 6.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,101 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $2,444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Bey Douglas LLC purchased a new stake in Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at about $913,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at about $387,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Home Depot by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 213,799 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $74,092,000 after acquiring an additional 2,209 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC grew its position in Home Depot by 3.3% during the first quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 37,127 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $14,242,000 after acquiring an additional 1,195 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC grew its position in Home Depot by 5.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC now owns 18,628 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $7,146,000 after acquiring an additional 965 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Home Depot Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:HD opened at $368.50 on Friday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $274.26 and a fifty-two week high of $396.87. The company has a market cap of $366.03 billion, a PE ratio of 24.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $355.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $353.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.74.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.59 by $0.08. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 681.27%. The company had revenue of $43.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.65 EPS. Home Depot’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 29th will be given a $2.25 dividend. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.36%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on HD shares. Citigroup lowered their price target on Home Depot from $415.00 to $395.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Home Depot in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $426.00 price objective for the company. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $360.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Home Depot from $377.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $386.33.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Home Depot

Home Depot Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.