Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) Shares Purchased by Hilltop Partners LLC

Hilltop Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Free Report) by 54.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,069 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the quarter. Hilltop Partners LLC’s holdings in Saia were worth $507,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Saia by 0.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,505,108 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,465,488,000 after purchasing an additional 15,605 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of Saia by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,069,332 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $625,559,000 after buying an additional 149,074 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Saia by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 817,411 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $358,206,000 after buying an additional 15,317 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Saia by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 708,420 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $414,425,000 after buying an additional 45,155 shares during the period. Finally, Wasatch Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Saia by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 567,925 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $248,876,000 after acquiring an additional 8,599 shares during the last quarter.

SAIA stock opened at $375.83 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $427.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $476.14. The company has a market capitalization of $9.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.23, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.72. Saia, Inc. has a twelve month low of $341.26 and a twelve month high of $628.34.

Saia ( NASDAQ:SAIA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $3.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.00 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $823.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $821.60 million. Saia had a return on equity of 19.14% and a net margin of 12.26%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Saia, Inc. will post 13.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on SAIA shares. TD Cowen dropped their price target on Saia from $475.00 to $416.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Saia from $500.00 to $480.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Saia from $575.00 to $515.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Benchmark cut their target price on shares of Saia from $575.00 to $480.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on Saia from $540.00 to $520.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $488.87.

Saia, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. It also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services.

