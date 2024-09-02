Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC restated their buy rating on shares of Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $345.00 target price on the CRM provider’s stock.

CRM has been the topic of a number of other reports. Truist Financial reissued a buy rating and issued a $300.00 price objective (down from $360.00) on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Salesforce from $265.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Salesforce from $310.00 to $300.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Macquarie lowered their target price on Salesforce from $330.00 to $275.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and issued a $350.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a report on Friday, May 24th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Salesforce currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $304.41.

Shares of Salesforce stock opened at $252.90 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $254.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $271.13. The stock has a market cap of $245.06 billion, a PE ratio of 45.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Salesforce has a 12-month low of $193.68 and a 12-month high of $318.71.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The CRM provider reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $9.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.22 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 15.44%. Salesforce’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.63 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Salesforce will post 7.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 9th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 9th. Salesforce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.78%.

In related news, insider Parker Harris sold 4,200 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.90, for a total transaction of $1,104,180.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 117,581 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,912,044.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.71, for a total transaction of $3,535,650.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 12,362,327 shares in the company, valued at $2,913,924,097.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 4,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.90, for a total transaction of $1,104,180.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 117,581 shares in the company, valued at $30,912,044.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 112,964 shares of company stock worth $27,956,647. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Salesforce by 186.7% during the first quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 86 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Salesforce during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank increased its holdings in Salesforce by 2,400.0% during the 2nd quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 100 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new position in shares of Salesforce in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Clear Investment Research LLC grew its position in shares of Salesforce by 816.7% during the second quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 110 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

