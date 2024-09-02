Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) Shares Acquired by Waterfront Wealth Inc.

Waterfront Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,491 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $1,625,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SNY. POM Investment Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Sanofi during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sanofi during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sanofi during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Sanofi by 480.8% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sanofi during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SNY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Sanofi from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Sanofi from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Sanofi presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.50.

Sanofi Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of SNY traded down $0.07 on Friday, hitting $56.26. 1,669,692 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,529,449. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Sanofi has a 1 year low of $42.63 and a 1 year high of $56.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $51.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.43.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $10.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.86 billion. Sanofi had a return on equity of 26.29% and a net margin of 9.60%. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sanofi will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Sanofi Profile

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare segments. The company provides specialty care, such as DUPIXENT, neurology and immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases; and established prescription products.

