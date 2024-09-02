SATS Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $129.95 Million (1000SATS)

SATS (1000SATS) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 2nd. SATS has a market capitalization of $646.27 million and $129.95 million worth of SATS was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SATS token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, SATS has traded 14.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

SATS Profile

SATS’s total supply is 2,100,000,000,000 tokens. SATS’s official website is unisat.io/brc20/sats.

Buying and Selling SATS

According to CryptoCompare, “SATS (1000SATS) is a cryptocurrency . SATS has a current supply of 2,100,000,000,000. The last known price of SATS is 0.00027204 USD and is down -5.87 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 44 active market(s) with $86,167,033.81 traded over the last 24 hours.”

