Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) Shares Sold by PrairieView Partners LLC

PrairieView Partners LLC lessened its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 122,110 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,779 shares during the quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $3,243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clayton Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Clayton Financial Group LLC now owns 37,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $952,000 after buying an additional 1,825 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 13.7% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 23,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $634,000 after acquiring an additional 2,876 shares in the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $456,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 14.4% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 17,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 2,144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sollinda Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 71.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sollinda Capital Management LLC now owns 39,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after purchasing an additional 16,600 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSEARCA:SCHE opened at $27.20 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $9.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 0.83. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $22.88 and a twelve month high of $27.78. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.09.

About Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

