Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) Stock Holdings Lifted by Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC

Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 239,504 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,952 shares during the period. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF accounts for about 3.5% of Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $6,361,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Clayton Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 5.1% during the second quarter. Clayton Financial Group LLC now owns 37,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $952,000 after buying an additional 1,825 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 23,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $634,000 after acquiring an additional 2,876 shares during the period. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $456,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 14.4% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 17,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 2,144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sollinda Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 71.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sollinda Capital Management LLC now owns 39,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after purchasing an additional 16,600 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF stock opened at $27.20 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $9.16 billion, a PE ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 0.83. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $22.88 and a 52 week high of $27.78. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.09.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

