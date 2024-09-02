Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC) Shares Sold by Embree Financial Group

Embree Financial Group trimmed its position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC – Free Report) by 6.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 94,034 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,910 shares during the period. Embree Financial Group owned 0.08% of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF worth $3,346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 39,180,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,402,663,000 after buying an additional 383,496 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association raised its stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 53.4% during the 1st quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 2,272,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,348,000 after acquiring an additional 790,686 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,827,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,759,000 after acquiring an additional 8,638 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 39.3% in the fourth quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,621,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,297,000 after purchasing an additional 457,666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McAdam LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 7.0% in the second quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 1,537,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,712,000 after purchasing an additional 100,761 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHC opened at $37.71 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.66 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.76. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $29.89 and a fifty-two week high of $37.96.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Profile

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.