Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) Shares Bought by Clayton Financial Group LLC

Clayton Financial Group LLC raised its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,210 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,745 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF makes up approximately 1.0% of Clayton Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Clayton Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,430,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 50.6% in the 4th quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 291,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,212,000 after buying an additional 98,011 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 13,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after buying an additional 762 shares during the period. Able Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Rollins Financial boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 37.1% in the 4th quarter. Rollins Financial now owns 316,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,249,000 after buying an additional 85,602 shares during the period. Finally, SteelPeak Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $211,000.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

SCHG stock opened at $101.63 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $100.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.66. The stock has a market cap of $29.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.82 and a beta of 1.25. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $69.78 and a fifty-two week high of $105.74.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

