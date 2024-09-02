Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) Position Boosted by Embree Financial Group

Embree Financial Group lifted its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 79,261 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,266 shares during the period. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF comprises 0.7% of Embree Financial Group’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Embree Financial Group’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,761,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SCHA. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 3.3% during the second quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC now owns 6,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 51,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,543,000 after buying an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 1.7% in the first quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $724,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. now owns 27,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,313,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period.

Get Schwab US Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

SCHA stock opened at $51.12 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.51 and a beta of 1.19. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $38.05 and a 52-week high of $52.39. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.09.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.