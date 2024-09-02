Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) Shares Sold by Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP

Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP reduced its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 695,008 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,136 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF accounts for 1.4% of Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $32,978,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHA. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 76,381,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,761,019,000 after acquiring an additional 1,743,851 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,113,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,520,000 after purchasing an additional 130,113 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 7,891,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,780,000 after purchasing an additional 276,822 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,680,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,889,000 after buying an additional 234,715 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,512,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,701,000 after buying an additional 68,326 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHA traded up $0.33 during trading on Monday, hitting $51.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,059,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,031,971. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.05 and a fifty-two week high of $52.39. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $49.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.09. The company has a market capitalization of $17.82 billion, a PE ratio of 14.51 and a beta of 1.19.

About Schwab US Small-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

