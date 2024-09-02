Scotiabank Cuts Parex Resources (TSE:PXT) Price Target to C$19.00

Parex Resources (TSE:PXT – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Scotiabank from C$23.00 to C$19.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on PXT. Cormark dropped their price target on Parex Resources from C$33.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada cut Parex Resources from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and lowered their price objective for the company from C$23.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Parex Resources from C$23.80 to C$19.50 in a research report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$25.27.

Parex Resources Stock Performance

Shares of PXT opened at C$13.53 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$19.48 and its 200-day moving average price is C$21.32. Parex Resources has a 52 week low of C$11.33 and a 52 week high of C$28.23. The stock has a market cap of C$1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.47.

Parex Resources (TSE:PXT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported C$0.05 EPS for the quarter. Parex Resources had a return on equity of 17.02% and a net margin of 26.15%. The firm had revenue of C$499.23 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Parex Resources will post 4.0255814 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Parex Resources Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 9th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.38%. Parex Resources’s payout ratio is 37.38%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director G.R. (Bob) Mac Dougall purchased 7,674 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$13.05 per share, with a total value of C$100,115.00. Insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

About Parex Resources

Parex Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of oil and natural gas in Colombia. The company's principal land holdings and exploration blocks are in Colombia Llanos and Magdalena Basin. It has 55% working interest in Block LLA-34; 100% working interest in Cabrestero Block; and 50% working interest in Capachos Block and Block VIM-1.

