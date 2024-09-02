SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC Invests $206,000 in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lynx Investment Advisory bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company in the second quarter worth $32,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 45.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 48 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 188.2% in the 4th quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 49 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and Company during the first quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Tidemark LLC bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. 82.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 192,794 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $829.77, for a total transaction of $159,974,677.38. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 98,208,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,490,724,273.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 750 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $819.47, for a total value of $614,602.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,842,821.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 192,794 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $829.77, for a total value of $159,974,677.38. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 98,208,810 shares in the company, valued at $81,490,724,273.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,097,883 shares of company stock worth $972,022,568 over the last ninety days. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LLY. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $875.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $900.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,000.00 to $1,125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $913.00 to $1,025.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $1,106.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $961.76.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of LLY traded up $19.82 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $960.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,555,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,625,430. The company’s 50 day moving average is $892.64 and its 200 day moving average is $822.08. The stock has a market cap of $912.43 billion, a PE ratio of 141.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.41. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12-month low of $516.57 and a 12-month high of $972.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $3.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $1.28. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 67.52% and a net margin of 18.86%. The company had revenue of $11.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.83 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 16.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.58%.

About Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

